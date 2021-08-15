AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AFC Gamma Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company. It originates, structure, underwrites and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. AFC Gamma Inc. is based in FL, United States. “

AFCG has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a market outperform rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $25.70 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.94.

NASDAQ:AFCG opened at $20.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.51. AFC Gamma has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $25.05.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AFC Gamma will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in AFC Gamma during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in AFC Gamma during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in AFC Gamma by 1,340.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in AFC Gamma during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in AFC Gamma during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 33.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

