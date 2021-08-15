Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 11,100.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 499,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
AAGFF opened at $0.32 on Friday. Aftermath Silver has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39.
About Aftermath Silver
Read More: What Is an EV Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Aftermath Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aftermath Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.