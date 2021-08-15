Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 11,100.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 499,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AAGFF opened at $0.32 on Friday. Aftermath Silver has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39.

About Aftermath Silver

Aftermath Silver Ltd., a junior exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. It holds interest in the Cachinal De La Sierra silver-gold project and Challacollo silver-gold project located in Chile; and Berenguela silver-copper project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Full Metal Zinc Ltd.

