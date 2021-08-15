Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target Cut to C$40.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its target price decreased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$50.00 price target on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bankshares cut Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ag Growth International from C$54.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Ag Growth International from C$54.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital initiated coverage on Ag Growth International in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$60.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.00.

TSE AFN opened at C$28.04 on Friday. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of C$25.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$526.51 million and a PE ratio of -1,869.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$35.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

