AGAr (AGAR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $69,956.00

AGAr (CURRENCY:AGAR) traded up 45.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One AGAr coin can now be purchased for approximately $232.15 or 0.00493242 BTC on popular exchanges. AGAr has a total market capitalization of $3.71 million and $69,956.00 worth of AGAr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AGAr has traded 62% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AGAr alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00049232 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.17 or 0.00134217 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.27 or 0.00155683 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004037 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,196.59 or 1.00276454 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.70 or 0.00881088 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,281.97 or 0.06973061 BTC.

AGAr Profile

AGAr’s total supply is 15,988 coins. AGAr’s official Twitter account is @agatkn

Buying and Selling AGAr

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AGAr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AGAr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AGAr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AGAr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AGAr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.