Agilent Technologies (A) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 17th. Analysts expect Agilent Technologies to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Agilent Technologies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE A opened at $159.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.43, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $94.53 and a twelve month high of $159.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total transaction of $2,327,698.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 83,423 shares in the company, valued at $11,921,146.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total value of $518,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,333 shares of company stock worth $6,503,967 in the last three months.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on A. boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.98.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.