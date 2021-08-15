Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIRYY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.73. 235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,589. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.28. Air China has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

