Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) PT Lowered to $312.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $332.00 to $312.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on APD. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a positive rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $310.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $313.24.

Shares of APD stock opened at $279.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $290.07. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $245.75 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The company has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,087,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,106,000 after purchasing an additional 30,399 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.0% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 49,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

