Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Gap Down to $151.15

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $151.15, but opened at $146.00. Airbnb shares last traded at $149.30, with a volume of 95,243 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABNB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.97.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $94.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.84.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. Sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $51,599,390.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 598,364 shares in the company, valued at $79,372,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $450,740.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,165.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,168,023 shares of company stock valued at $452,687,619 over the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

