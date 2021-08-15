Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $166.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Airbnb Inc. provides marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. Airbnb Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ABNB. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Airbnb from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Airbnb presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $170.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $152.76 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $94.33 billion and a PE ratio of -9.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.21.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.36. Analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $3,528,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 224,327 shares in the company, valued at $31,659,269.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 875,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total value of $129,788,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,168,023 shares of company stock worth $452,687,619. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Airbnb by 3.8% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 10.1% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

