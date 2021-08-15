Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 140.9% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

AIPUY opened at $17.26 on Friday. Airports of Thailand Public has a 12-month low of $16.46 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.43.

Airports of Thailand Public Company Profile

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited engages in developing, managing, and operating international airports in Thailand. The company operates through Airport Business, Hotel Business, Ground Aviation Services, and Security Business segments. It operates six international airports, including Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Hat Yai, Phuket, and Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai airports.

