Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.09.

ALK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 6,500 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $454,025.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 118,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,244,185.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $79,512.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,438.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,290 shares of company stock worth $1,038,084 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 10,627 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 131,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 35,136 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,824,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.62. 1,095,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,152,138. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.11. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $34.83 and a 12-month high of $74.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.54) EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

