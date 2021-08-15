Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Downgraded by Tigress Financial to Neutral

Tigress Financial lowered shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Tigress Financial currently has $27.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ACI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Albertsons Companies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Albertsons Companies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.64.

ACI opened at $29.85 on Wednesday. Albertsons Companies has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $30.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.29.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 107.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 12.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,742,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $412,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,754,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $664,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $767,000. Institutional investors own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

