Alexis M. Herman Sells 186 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Stock

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Director Alexis M. Herman sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $20,274.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $109.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $113.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.32.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 35,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,523,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 358,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,694,000 after buying an additional 105,300 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 640.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 512,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,103,000 after buying an additional 443,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ETR. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.75.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.