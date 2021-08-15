Alexis M. Herman Sells 186 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Stock

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Director Alexis M. Herman sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $20,274.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $109.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $113.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.32.
Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 35,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,523,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 358,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,694,000 after buying an additional 105,300 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 640.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 512,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,103,000 after buying an additional 443,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have commented on ETR. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.75.
Entergy Company Profile
Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.
