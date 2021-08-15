Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 333,800 shares, an increase of 7,317.8% from the July 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,669.0 days.

Shares of ALFFF stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.67. Alfa has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $0.90.

Get Alfa alerts:

Alfa Company Profile

Alfa SAB de CV is a holding company, which produces, markets and distributes food through recognized brands in Mexico, the United States, Europe and Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Alpek, Sigma, Nemak, Alestra, Newpek and Others. The Alpek segment operates in the petrochemical and synthetic fibers industry.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.