Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 788,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,981,000 after acquiring an additional 126,346 shares during the period. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares during the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4,076.6% in the first quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 227,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,553,000 after buying an additional 222,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 240.5% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 209,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,651,000 after buying an additional 148,226 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

BATS:JPST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,539,777 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.