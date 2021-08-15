Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $319,000 in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 13.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 37.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.

FSK traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,188,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,986. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $23.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.59.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.26%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

