Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,287,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $778,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248,524 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,120,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,003,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,412,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,192,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,052 shares during the last quarter. Attestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,232,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 249.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,437,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,994 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EIX traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,519,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,201. Edison International has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $66.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.74. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.663 per share. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 58.63%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EIX. TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

