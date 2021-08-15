Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,062 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.23% of Enphase Energy worth $56,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $175.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.72, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 18,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.39, for a total value of $3,108,286.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,024 shares in the company, valued at $20,552,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total value of $1,379,011.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 178,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,660,908.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,437 shares of company stock worth $21,980,749 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial lowered Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.03.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

