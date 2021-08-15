Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 9.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,539,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,364 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Corning were worth $62,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.6% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 278,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 117.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 8.3% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $40.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.93. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 37,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $1,535,638.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,664 shares in the company, valued at $7,554,604.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson purchased 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.89 per share, with a total value of $60,003.11. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,229 shares of company stock valued at $179,767 and have sold 157,474 shares valued at $6,761,975. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

