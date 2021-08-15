Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,869 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,299 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $55,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 123.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,187,853,000 after acquiring an additional 592,422 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 44.3% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,461,000 after acquiring an additional 392,446 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 8.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,146,791,000 after acquiring an additional 361,625 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Shopify by 207.9% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 479,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $528,766,000 after acquiring an additional 323,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter worth about $337,256,000. Institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,498.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,469.24. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $839.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,650.00. The company has a market capitalization of $186.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 1.44.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,621.25.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

