Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $61.07 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $45.99 and a 52 week high of $61.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LNT shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

