AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $3.14 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,528 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,015.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 8,542 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,599,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Shares of BSJL stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.01. 38,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,912. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.01. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.80 and a 12 month high of $23.18.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.