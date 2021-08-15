AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $3.67 Million Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,970 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Amedisys by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,484 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Amedisys by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,053 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Amedisys by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 488,388 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $119,621,000 after acquiring an additional 33,197 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Amedisys by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,210 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amedisys alerts:

In other news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total transaction of $324,487.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,099,030.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total transaction of $255,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,475 shares of company stock worth $906,098 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AMED. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.08.

AMED traded down $2.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $180.62. The company had a trading volume of 275,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,682. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.57. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $178.30 and a one year high of $325.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. Amedisys had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $564.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.