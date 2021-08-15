AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.04 Million Investment in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 19,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 332.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,058,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,051,000 after buying an additional 3,887,636 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,033,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,941,000 after acquiring an additional 226,268 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,073,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,652,000 after purchasing an additional 129,168 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 447.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 883,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,184,000 after purchasing an additional 721,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 842,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,428,000 after purchasing an additional 365,125 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYR traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,909,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,658,310. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $76.33 and a 52-week high of $107.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.77.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

