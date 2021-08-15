AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 79,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,867,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in International Paper by 6.1% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 5,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 6.0% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 36.8% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the second quarter valued at about $645,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.17.

IP traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.22. 1,678,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,413,844. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. International Paper has a one year low of $34.81 and a one year high of $65.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.28.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 73.21%.

In other news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

