AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Purchases 9,223 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,719,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,202,000 after buying an additional 3,064,814 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,267,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,300,000 after buying an additional 2,428,658 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 321.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,572,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,812,000 after buying an additional 3,488,031 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,363,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,630,000 after buying an additional 504,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $309,731,000.

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.17. 1,476,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,887,056. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.99 and a 12-month high of $83.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.23.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

