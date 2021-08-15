Alphr finance (ALPHR) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.19 Million

Alphr finance (CURRENCY:ALPHR) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. Alphr finance has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and $1.19 million worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alphr finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00001895 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Alphr finance has traded 6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00047922 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.76 or 0.00132704 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.50 or 0.00153970 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,995.16 or 1.00455683 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.94 or 0.00877855 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Alphr finance

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,440 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

Buying and Selling Alphr finance

