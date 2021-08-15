ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Short Interest Up 1,783.3% in July

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 1,783.3% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

CPBLF stock remained flat at $$8.90 during trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.79. ALS has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $9.95.

About ALS

ALS Ltd. engages in the provision of technical services in the areas of testing, measurement and inspection, and supporting. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Industrial, and Commodities. The Life Sciences segment provides analytical testing data to assist consulting and engineering firms, industry, and governments around the world in making decisions about environmental, food and pharmaceutical, electronics, and animal health testing matters.

