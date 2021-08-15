Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 15,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 43.2% in the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 40,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,240 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 18.7% in the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 11.2% in the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 91,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $253,000. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MO stock opened at $48.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

