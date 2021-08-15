Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Short Interest Up 1,320.0% in July

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a growth of 1,320.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AMADY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Erste Group cut Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised Amadeus IT Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Get Amadeus IT Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AMADY traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.83. The company had a trading volume of 43,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,698. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.56. Amadeus IT Group has a 12 month low of $46.69 and a 12 month high of $79.81. The company has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of -54.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Amadeus IT Group had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $752.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amadeus IT Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus IT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus IT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.