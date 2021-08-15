Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $330.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amedisys from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stephens lowered their target price on Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Amedisys from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $276.08.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $180.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.91. Amedisys has a 12-month low of $178.30 and a 12-month high of $325.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.57.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $564.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Amedisys will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Amedisys news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total transaction of $255,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $326,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,189,927.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,475 shares of company stock worth $906,098 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 745.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

