Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 104.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ameren were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 606,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 113.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,745,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,296 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 61,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 297.7% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 154,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,607,000 after purchasing an additional 115,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 79.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $671,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.40.

AEE stock opened at $88.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $69.79 and a 1-year high of $88.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.92. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.27.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

