American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

NYSE ACC traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $48.74. 300,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,896. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.98. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 696.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. American Campus Communities has a fifty-two week low of $31.07 and a fifty-two week high of $51.69.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 1.31%. Research analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 94.95%.

In other American Campus Communities news, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,122,663.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $425,611.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,151.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,297 shares of company stock worth $1,153,253. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 585.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

