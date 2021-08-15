American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 18.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACC. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,223,000 after purchasing an additional 13,713 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 13,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities stock opened at $48.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.98. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.07 and a 1-year high of $51.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 696.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.96.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 0.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.95%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Campus Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

In related news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $241,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,492. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,122,663.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,297 shares of company stock valued at $1,153,253. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

