American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Stock Rating Lowered by Wedbush

Wedbush cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on AEO. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. B. Riley upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.19.

NYSE:AEO opened at $33.25 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 360.00%.

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $207,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,711 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 4,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $129,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $129,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,135 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,783,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth $71,878,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at $660,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 742,979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,883,000 after buying an additional 107,697 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 5,968 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

