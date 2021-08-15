American Resources (AREC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 million. On average, analysts expect American Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AREC stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $111.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of -0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.39. American Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.02.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AREC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised American Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of American Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

About American Resources

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company offers metallurgical coal and coal used in pulverized coal injection that are essential building blocks in the steel manufacturing process. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

