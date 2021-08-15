American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Corbett Road Capital Management LLC

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 22.9% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter worth approximately $6,334,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in American Water Works by 889.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in American Water Works by 29.5% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 452,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,789,000 after acquiring an additional 103,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 55.3% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.50.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $178.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.58. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $180.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.24.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.603 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

