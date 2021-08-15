American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.50.

AMWL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Well from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Guggenheim raised American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get American Well alerts:

American Well stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.16. 2,355,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,147,156. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.25. American Well has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion and a PE ratio of -4.92.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. On average, analysts anticipate that American Well will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Well news, COO Kurt Knight sold 25,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $341,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,439,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,001,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $154,732.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 708,274 shares in the company, valued at $9,420,044.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 144,484 shares of company stock worth $1,836,662. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Well during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AtonRa Partners boosted its position in American Well by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 29,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in American Well by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in American Well by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in American Well by 367.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

Read More: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.