Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.19% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Shares of PNQI opened at $248.93 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a one year low of $191.57 and a one year high of $264.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $251.85.

