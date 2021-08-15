Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,589 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Powell Industries worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 120.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 60.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Powell Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

POWL opened at $27.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.48. The company has a market capitalization of $317.09 million, a P/E ratio of 54.24 and a beta of 1.30. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $37.28.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.18). Powell Industries had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.28%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%.

Powell Industries Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.