Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $2.11 Million Holdings in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) by 14.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in BRP Group were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in BRP Group by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BRP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in BRP Group by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in BRP Group by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in BRP Group by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

NYSE:BRP opened at $35.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.55. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.80 and a beta of 1.53. BRP Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.34 and a 52 week high of $35.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

