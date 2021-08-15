Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 499,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,888 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEX. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

Shares of NEX opened at $3.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 3.38. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.50.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $292.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.74 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 48.49% and a negative net margin of 41.03%. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.98.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

Featured Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX).

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.