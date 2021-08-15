Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,810 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,950 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Forterra were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRTA. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Forterra in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,043,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forterra during the first quarter worth approximately $23,106,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Forterra by 610.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,612,000 after acquiring an additional 577,003 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Forterra by 2,585.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 517,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,042,000 after acquiring an additional 498,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Forterra by 3,250.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 359,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 348,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Forterra stock opened at $23.61 on Friday. Forterra, Inc. has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $23.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 2.46.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Forterra had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 50.94%.

FRTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Forterra in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forterra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Forterra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.

