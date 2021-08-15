AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) Short Interest Down 96.4% in July

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 96.4% from the July 15th total of 153,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of AmeriServ Financial stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $66.95 million, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.90. AmeriServ Financial has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $5.34.

AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.27 million during the quarter. AmeriServ Financial had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 8.66%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.

In other news, Director Kim W. Kunkle sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $76,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,428.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kim W. Kunkle bought 23,390 shares of AmeriServ Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.77 per share, with a total value of $88,180.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 107,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,140.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 27,541 shares of company stock valued at $104,401. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in AmeriServ Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,358,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 29,746 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in shares of AmeriServ Financial by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,040,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 46,048 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AmeriServ Financial by 593.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 101,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AmeriServ Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 42.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AmeriServ Financial

AmeriServ Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, and money orders.

