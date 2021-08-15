Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 0.8% of Slow Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 70.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.05.

Amgen stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $229.68. 1,796,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,432,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $240.98. The firm has a market cap of $130.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.69. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

