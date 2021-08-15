Ampfield Management L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNT)

Ampfield Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNT) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,720 shares during the period. Tailwind Two Acquisition makes up about 0.3% of Ampfield Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ampfield Management L.P.’s holdings in Tailwind Two Acquisition were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Shares of NYSE:TWNT remained flat at $$9.74 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 61 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,010. Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $9.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70.

Get Tailwind Two Acquisition alerts:

Tailwind Two Acquisition Profile

Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Tailwind Two Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tailwind Two Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.