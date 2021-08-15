Ampfield Management L.P. Has $370,000 Stock Position in Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNT)

Ampfield Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNT) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,720 shares during the period. Tailwind Two Acquisition makes up 0.3% of Ampfield Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ampfield Management L.P.’s holdings in Tailwind Two Acquisition were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NYSE:TWNT remained flat at $$9.74 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 61 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,010. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70. Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

Tailwind Two Acquisition Company Profile

Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

