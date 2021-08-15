Ampfield Management L.P. Has $370,000 Stock Position in Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNT)

Ampfield Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNT) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,720 shares during the period. Tailwind Two Acquisition makes up 0.3% of Ampfield Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ampfield Management L.P.’s holdings in Tailwind Two Acquisition were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
NYSE:TWNT remained flat at $$9.74 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 61 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,010. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70. Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.
Tailwind Two Acquisition Company Profile
