Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) by 2,517.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,964 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $30,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $30,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $46,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 307,584 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 25,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMPE stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 1.78. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $2.98.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

In other news, CFO Dan Stokely sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total transaction of $64,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,315 shares in the company, valued at $115,866.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

