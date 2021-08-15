Analysts Anticipate AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $97.83 Million

Equities research analysts expect AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) to announce sales of $97.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $91.30 million to $105.50 million. AeroVironment reported sales of $87.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full-year sales of $568.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $563.70 million to $571.18 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $651.72 million, with estimates ranging from $601.80 million to $739.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $136.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.96 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 5.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.40.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total transaction of $1,349,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,870,615.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total transaction of $704,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $10,069,132 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVAV traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.87. 80,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,385. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.45. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 105.07 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $143.71.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

