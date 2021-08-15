Analysts Anticipate AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $778.69 Million

Equities analysts expect AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) to report sales of $778.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $777.40 million to $779.98 million. AMN Healthcare Services reported sales of $551.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full-year sales of $3.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 28.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMN shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.43.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,833,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 7,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $712,668.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,836.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,815 shares of company stock valued at $1,966,791 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,971,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $729,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $921,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.66. 245,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,350. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.18. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $110.25.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

